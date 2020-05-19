December issue of Business Chief - now live!

The latest US edition of Business Chief is now live!

“These are unprecedented and exciting times, an era in which the very fabric of human living is being reimagined and redefined every day by the ways in which humans now get to interact with the ‘things’ around them.”

Helping guide the digital business revolution through these unprecedented and exciting times is Accenture. With an industry-leading management consulting staff and agile technological solutions, Accenture is a leading force in its field.

For our cover story this month, we hear from Accenture’s CTO and Global Technology Leader of the Industrial sector, Tilak Mitra, about Industry X.0. He sets out how this new framework underpins the digital reinvention of industry, through which organizations leverage advanced digital technologies to transform their core business operations. This month also features insights from T-Mobile, Petal MD, Microsoft Canada and Nordex North America.

Elsewhere, we have exclusive content from Aerojet Rocketdyne, Bray International, Brown-Forman and Ross Video. Plus, interviews with Collabera and Swedish Mining Automation Group.

We also catch up with Daniel Grubbs, Managing Director of the PepsiCo Venture Group, to find out how, as food and beverage companies scramble to cut through the noise, PepsiCo Ventures is giving startups the support they need.

From promoting snappy slogans and helping entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive, self-expression company Spreadshirt made its name as a European T-shirt printer. Now it is fast becoming a diverse, global entity. Business Chief speaks with CEO Philip Rooke about exploring new markets while maintaining efficiency and Spreadshirt’s customer-centric vision.

This month’s issue also zooms in on San Diego for our City Focus and we have ranked the Top 10 US car manufacturers.

Enjoy the issue!