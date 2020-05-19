Dell utilises IoT with New Edge Gateway for small spaces

Dell has introduced the new Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series that offers customers flexibility, connectivity and real-time intelligence from harsh environments and small spaces. The 3000 Series includes three unique models targeted specifically for use cases and embedded solutions in the industrial automation, energy, transportation, and digital signage markets.

With new Edge Gateways, customers will be able to securely transfer and analyze important data at the edge of the network to glean real-time intelligence from the physical world. Ideal deployments include a vehicle, a refrigerated trailer, a remote oil pump in the desert, digital signs in an elevator or inside of the HVAC units on a roof-top of a casino.

Customers are looking for faster, real-time analysis of the massive amount of data produced by devices on their networks, to perform immediate, smart decision-making. For some, it's too expensive to move all the data from the edge of the network near the devices to the data center. Computing at the edge helps determine which data sets are interesting, relevant and need to be sent back to the data center or the cloud for further analytics and longer term storage, saving bandwidth and reducing costs and security concerns.

"As the number of connected devices becomes more ubiquitous, we know that intelligent computing at the edge of the network is critical. The IoT continues to enhance customer experience, drive business growth and improve lives, making it central to organizations' digital transformation strategies," said Andy Rhodes, Vice President and General Manager, Internet of Things, Dell. "The small and mighty 3000 Series opens up new opportunities for our customers and partners to get smarter with their data and make big things happen."

The Gateway 3000 Series joins Dell's award-winning line of IoT-enabling hardware including the Edge Gateway 5000 Series and Embedded Box PC 3000 and 5000 Series.

"The new Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series powered by Intel provides powerful edge analytics in a compact form factor. The series bridges the data needs of traditional operational technology with the manageability demands of IT," Ken Caviasca, general manager, IoT Group (IOTG), Intel. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with Dell to help our collective IoT customers connect what matters."

The Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series will be available in early summer 2017.