DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video to partner in children's content deal

Canadian media company, DHX Media, a leader in the production of children’s content, has announced the agreement of terms with Amazon for 13 of its shows to be shown on the Prime Video streaming subscription platform.

“Leading global SVOD services are forecast to collectively spend approximately USD$19 billion on content through 2018,” said CEO of DHX Media, Dana Laundry.

“This far-reaching agreement announced today with Amazon Prime Video reinforces DHX Media’s position as a ‘go-to’ provider of kids’, multi-language content to this robust market.”

Titles such as Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, In the Night Garden and Inspector Gadget are amongst those that have been included in the agreement, with scope for expansion should the deal prove to be a success.

“Great animation and stories resonate with kids regardless of language or location,” said Wiebke Hoefer, DHX Media’s Senior Director of Sales.

“We are thrilled that kids worldwide are now able to enjoy original and classic DHX Media shows on Amazon Prime Video.”

The shows will be available across Amazon Prime Video’s regional coverage, spanning 200 countries and territories across the globe.