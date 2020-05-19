Discover the importance of creative marketing for your business

You most likely only associate the fictional Harry Potter character with the book and film series. However, the famous brand is now venturing into new territories: the bar scene.

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, In Toronto, a Harry Potter themed bar recently opened. The Lockhart (taken from a character’s name) offers drinks and appetizers based off of different elements of the book including spells, locations and more. The menu even offers more traditional items for those who aren’t fans of the book/film series.

At the time of its release, Harry Potter garnered a huge following. And even though the series has officially ended, the fans haven’t gone anywhere. Therefore, the idea to create an establishment based on the boy wizard is a smart marketing technique. Not only will the bar stand out from other bars, but admirers of J.K. Rowling and her popular character will most likely want to visit the venue.

To run a successful business, it’s not only important to market your company, but you must pursue techniques that are new and inventive. Therefore, we’ve put together a list of different ways in which thinking outside the box can be effective.

More creativity, more customers

When it comes to marketing, don’t think of the act as a chore—have fun with the process! After all, your efforts are supposed to get more people to become aware of your business. Therefore, don’t be afraid to be as creative as possible.

When thinking of new ideas, it’s not initially about quality, but quantity. You should try to get down as many ideas as possible. You can always go back later and sort through your list, determining which ideas you can and should actually pursue.

Diversity is key

When it comes to marketing, remember to be creative and diverse. You want your business to stand out from others in the industry. Therefore, encourage all workers and members of the team to come up with as many ideas as possible—you never know which over the top, innovating suggestion will take the company to new levels and a broader audience.

Be mindful of technology

It doesn’t matter what type of business you’re currently involved in, technology always seems to be changing. Therefore, it’s important to stay update on advances, whether they directly impact you or not; you may find a way to spin these technological changes in your favor.

Always have an open mind and try to predict how new inventions can have a positive impact on your specific business.

Thinking outside the box is all about pushing boundaries. Sure, you don’t want to be so controversial that you’re potentially harming your business or turning customers away. However, you want to give clients something they’ve never seen before—you have to draw them in and peak their curiosity.

All marketing techniques have a chance of failing—it’s hard to determine which idea is going to be a definite hit. However, don’t forget that it’s alright to take risks. After all, you never know when one of those risks is going to eventually pay off and become a success.

