Discover the importance of marketing with Lay’s Potato Chip contest

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, the Lay’s Do Us a Flavor contest is slowly coming to an end; the official winner will be chosen at the end of October.

Because this contest has been quite popular for the chip factory, we’re taking a look at how important it is to not only market your product, but also pursue new and inventive techniques to get consumers interested in what you have to offer.

RELATED TOPIC: Top 10: US food and beverage manufacturers of 2015

Four finalists have been chosen in the United States chip contest: Greektown Gyro, West Coast Truffle Fries, Southern Biscuits and Gravy and New York Reuben. The winner who receives the most votes will receive the $1 million grand prize.

This contest is important for several different reasons, whether or not your particular business is food-related.

For starters, the contest takes place in the United States and Canada, proving that both countries have a large audience interested in this type of marketing campaign.

Second, Lay’s is effectively showing just how significant marketing is to a company, as well as how pursuing new and innovating marketing techniques can really get consumers excited about a product. Lay’s is doing something right and people are taking notice.

Whether or not you’re personally interested in one of these new flavors, it’s still fun to follow the contest, vote and predict who will win.

Lay’s also keeps traditional consumers happy, with its Classic, Honey Barbecue and Salt & Vinegar chips always available.

To further show just how important marketing truly is, we’ve put together a list of different ways in which your business can benefit from various advertising and promoting efforts.

Do you want your business to grow?

When you appropriately market your business, your hard work can often:

Create consumer preference for your brand

Increase in sales and profits

Provide the business with focus and direction by identifying the best opportunities worth pursuing

Save the company time and money

Attract the right employees

Support the overall business objective(s)

Serve as a foundation for all of your communication campaigns

Identify the tools that the company can use to fight off competition and gain market share

Don’t be afraid to have fun with your marketing techniques—think outside of the box. You want to attract new customers, but still please your old ones. Therefore, come up with three or four different ideas, and then determine which one (and why) will best benefit your business.

RELATED TOPIC: Shock Top partners with IndieGogo and NGOs for California drought relief

For the latest news regarding the food industry, visit our sister brand Food, Drink & Franchise.

[SOURCE: Dousaflavor.com and branduniq.com]

Let's connect!

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA!