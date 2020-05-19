Does your company's mobile app need a jumpstart?

If your company is having trouble spreading the word about its new mobile app, then SMS marketing might just be the answer.

SMS marketing is a great way to increase customer outreach and spread the word about new products and services.

With text message marketing in mind, here are just a few ways SMS can help jumpstart your mobile app:

SMS and Canadian companies

Text message marketing is taking off like never before and Canadian companies just like yours are going along for the ride.

In fact, according to a study by the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association, smartphone usage is at an all-time high in the country with 73% penetration.

In addition, an estimated 200 million Canadians send and receive texts each day.

With wireless revenues in the country exceeding $20 billion, there's no better way to put your new app in the mobile spotlight than with an engaging SMS marketing campaign.

Using mobile to promote mobile

As the following article looks at, if you're wondering how SMS marketing can jumpstart your mobile app, think of it in terms of one mobile platform promoting another. Using text messages to get the word out about your new mobile app is a natural marketing progression.

When recipients receive your text, it means they are already using their mobile devices. This makes it more likely that interested parties will immediately "opt-in" to your new app.

Whether your app is free or comes with a download fee, the immediacy of mobile SMS campaigning will increase conversions.

Spreading the word with ease

Unlike traditional time-consuming marketing, SMS marketing is quick and easy. In fact, you can base your entire campaign on a 5 to 6 digit short code and an engaging sentence.

When you're able to go live with your marketing campaigns faster, it gives your new app the opportunity to reach more people.

Speaking of reaching more people, the mobile market in Canada is huge and it's only getting bigger. This spells opportunity for your app or anything else your business wants to promote via SMS.

Promoting referral programs

Once recipients download your app and realize how great it is, you can use SMS to get them to do your marketing for you. That's right, you can text message your current app customers and as them to share your app with their friends through a referral program.

You'll want to give your app customers something in return for their referrals, but that's well worth the word-of-mouth marketing.

You can ask customers to share a short code with their friends that links to your new app download and, in return, you can give them a discount on future purchases.

App trial period

More and more app developers are introducing free trial periods on their new apps and your business can do the same.

By promoting your trial period via SMS, you can increase interest in your new app. Linking directly to the trial download through your SMS marketing will increase participation and conversions as well.

When you're ready to give your new app a solid jumpstart, remember the advantages of SMS.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including text message marketing and mobile technology.

