Driving smarter productivity with Freshworks’ integrations

Business Chief North America takes a look at how Freshworks is partnering with leading technology companies to develop its platform integrations.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Freshworks’ enterprise platform, “unifies customer experiences, enhances employee productivity and empowers an ecosystem of developers and partners.” The flexible, end-to-end platform allows organisations across a variety of industries to scale their operations to deliver intuitive and engaging experiences.

Three key benefits that Freshworks highlights about its platform include: keeping your customers for life, the capability to accelerate digital transformation and the ability to extend the experience by creating custom application stacks.

To ensure that its customers can work faster, smarter and easier, Freshworks partners with leading technology companies to develop its platform integrations. These partners include:

Slack

By partnering with Slack, Freshworks provides its platform users with the capabilities to improve their team collaboration. Freshworks Slack gives organisations the ability to seamlessly collaborate on tickets, incidents, or service requests within Slack.

This integration is available for: freshdesk and freshservice

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Via its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Freshworks provides its users with the capabilities to export events in real time from Freshworks products to AWS services using EventBridge. With this capability users can leverage the data for crafting innovative customer experiences.

This integration is available for: freshdesk (soon to be available for Freshsales)

PagerDuty

To enable efficient incident management for its users, Freshworks has partnered with PagerDuty. By syncing PagerDuty with Freshworks’ products organisations can manage incidents from their service desk to ensure every ticket is looked into.

This integration is available for: freshservice

Microsoft Teams

Partnering with Microsoft Teams, Freshworks users can simplify the management of their IT tickets. This integration uses ServiceBots to manage tickets within Microsoft Teams, which allows users to get instant updates, solve issues faster, and act on any service requests.

This integration is available for: freshservice

“The Freshdesk and Slack integration helps us stay better connected with each other, with our developers, and with our customers which is critically important right now. Our customer service agents love the technology’s ease of use. With this integration, they are able to quickly resolve issues, building trust and earning customers for life,” states Eric Holliday, Head of Data and Systems Management, Customer Service at Springer Nature.

Freshworks’ vision for its platform integrations is to work together with its leading technology partners, the company will enhance the way its customers work and make their operations more productive, contextual, and effortless.

“At Freshworks, we believe your business deserves better software - software that’s ready to go, easy to setup and use, and requires minimal customization. All of our products live up to this promise and are backed by our world-class support.”