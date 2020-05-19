Experian says Google+ losing momentum

It looks like the whole Google+ buzz has died down after its massive growth. Reports were saying that millions of people were signing up for Google+ for a few days straight, but now those numbers seem to be dwindling down.

According to site analyst Experian Hitwise, traffic to Google+ fell by 3 percent to 1.79 million U.S. users during the week ending July 23; the week before showed a 283 percent rise. The average time spent on the site also fell 10 percent to five minutes and 15 seconds. However, Experian’s estimates don’t take into account visits through mobile apps or APIs so anyone using the Google+ app for the iPhone or Android isn’t being counted. The iPhone app went straight to the No. 1 spot in the Apple App Store so we can imagine there are some numbers missing from the Experian survey.

Despite Google+ only being about a month old, it’s causing concern that there is an actual drop in traffic and time on site. It’s possible that many people are signing up to see what all of the buzz is about and lose interest, but then return to the site once all of their friends, family and colleagues become part of the social circle.

Google has come up with some pretty genius programs like Gmail, Blogger, Google Docs, and so much more and we’re hoping that Google+ also follows suit.