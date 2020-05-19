Facebook adds nine new cities to Community Boost initiative

Facebook has announced that it will be bringing its Community Boost program to a further nine cities across the US, expanding its scope in helping businesses thrive across the US.

These include New Orleans, Seattle, Indianapolis, Redmond, Baltimore, Charlotte, Springfield, Little Rock and Miami.

“We’re inspired by what small businesses have been able to do using Facebook, but we want to do more – particularly for those who are transitioning to work requiring more digital skills,” Facebook’s Global Marketing Director of Small Business, Doug Frisbie said.

Community Boost sees Facebook travelling around the country, providing insightful digital skills training to enterprises and entrepreneurs in the aim of helping small businesses grow.

The program has seen the social media giant pledging to help train more than one million US business owners and workers with digital skills by 2020.

Further, the latest commitment will raise the total number of cities able to access the initiative to 50 across the US by the year’s end.

“As our COO Sheryl Sandberg has said, if we want our economies to grow and our communities to thrive, we need to keep investing in people today,” Frisbie said. “People deserve the support they need to find great jobs and grow their businesses.”