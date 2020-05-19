The whole idea of a social media platform is to interact with family, friends and colleagues over the Internet, but who knew there would be so many privacy issues would be uncovered once Facebook started automatically publishing phone numbers, tagged photos and videos, geo-locations, and more.

In the past, Facebook users had really no control over who tagged them in a photo or link and it became quite the issue when people were taking the heat for images and activities they may not have been a part of. Without notice, links, videos, status updates and photos would automatically show up on one’s wall but soon, the world’s most popular social media platform will finally take a stand and change how they do business.

The social media website made room for the change so tagging controls are moved from the settings page and will be placed right next to the posts, photos and tags they affect. Facebook employee Chris Cox took to the official Facebook Blog to announce that the website is making improvements to avoid automatic tagging, have a say on what shows up on your profile and what happens when you share something new.

Inline Profile Controls allows for a clearer profile and gives users control over everything that can be seen. Cox writes, “Content on your profile, from your hometown to your latest photo album, will appear next to an icon and a drop-down menu. This inline menu lets you know who can see this part of your profile, and you can change it with one click.” Users will benefit from this change as controls will be simpler.

Profile Tag Review is a new tool that allows users to approve or reject any photo or post they are tagged in before it becomes visible to others.

Content Tag Review gives the option to review and approve or reject any tag someone tries to add to a user’s photo and posts.

View Profile As…shows users how their profile looks to others and has moved up to the top of a profile page for easier access.

Change Your Mind After You Post? Previously, users could change who could see a status update once created. Going forward, users will be able to change who can see any post after the fact with the new inline controls.

Tag Who You’re With, or What You Want to Talk About Before, users could only tag someone or a page if they were friends with or liked it. Now, users can add tags of friends or anyone else on Facebook. At the same time, if a user is tagged by a non-friend, the user must approve the post for it to show up. Also, removing tags have more options, whether the user is removing the tag from a profile, removing the tag itself, messaging the photo owner or tagger, and requesting that the content be taken down.

Carolyn Martin is the Founder of Social Media Demand. The company focuses on providing digital marketing solutions. They create campaigns and promotions for their clients on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. For more information, go to www.socialmediademand.com.