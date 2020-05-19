Facebook teams up with Skype for video chat

Facebook just announced that it will be teaming up with Skype to integrate video chat capabilities to users. Mark Zuckerberg held a press conference this afternoon and unleashed the video chat capabilities that will surely stir up the social media world. Zuckerberg unveiled the video calling and group chat abilities, which is surprisingly coincidental since Google+ has similar group chat programs named Hangouts on its new social media website, which is still under construction. Hangouts allows for video chatting for up to 10 people so we’re excited to see if Skype and Facebook will also hit this number of chatters.

"The video calling is so great and it's so easy," said Zuckerberg, who today also confirmed reports that Facebook has surpassed 750 million users. "Your least-technical friend is going to be able to get online with video chat and get connected. You'll connect with your friends on the social network that already has all your friends." Zuckerberg has also been quoted saying that today’s partnership “is super awesome.” Nice one, Zuck.

This isn’t the first time Skype has made news this quarter as it is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for a mere $8.5 billion. Reports have also come out that Microsoft is interested in buying out Google. Skype will continue to leverage its partnership with Facebook once acquired and we can imagine this won’t be the last time we see Skype in the news this year.