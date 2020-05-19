The February issue of Business Chief USA is now live!

Welcome to the February edition of Business Chief USA.

This month we sit down with Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy to explore the importance of remaining adaptable, scalable and sustainable in an evolving industry.

We talk with Schaap about the ways in which Aligned Energy’s intelligent infrastructure allows the company to deliver data centers as a utility. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, Aligned Energy’s data center solutions offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line.

Business Chief also talks with Adrian Ezra, CEO of Jamie AI, a company combining cutting-edge AI with deep human knowledge of the recruitment space to revolutionize an industry in need of disruption.

We also find out how AI is driving digital disruption in the adult online education space. Harry Menear speaks with Dr. Karen Srba, a Vice President at American Public University System, about her use of interactive learning tools and an adaptive digital learning platform to offer a pioneering e-learning experience. Don’t forget to check out our other reports on LSC Communications, Creation Technologies, Nationwide, La Vie en Rose and more.

This month’s city focus takes a look at Washington, DC, which is emerging as the United States’ most diverse and inclusive startup environment, as well as the top 10 tallest buildings in the country.

Enjoy the issue!