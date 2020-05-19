Five Keys To Successful Promotional Videos

The July edition of The Business Review Canada is now live!

By: Thomas Verdone

Promotional videos are the way of the future when it comes to marketing your business online. If you feel like creating a video about your business is way out of your league, don't panic.

With that in mind, here are some tips to make a successful business promotional video.

Keep it Simple

When potential customers are viewing promotional videos online, they want to know the facts. They want to know how your business can help them increase the quality of their life.

Some of the best videos are extremely simple.

They list the benefits of choosing a company over their competitors and they do it in a way that makes it a simple choice for a consumer. This sort of simplicity can help take the stress out of wading through a ton of information searching for a company that does something specific.

Make it Shareable

Viral videos are one of the fastest ways to spread information on the internet.

When people see a video that is extremely helpful or entertaining they pass it along to their friends via email, social networking, or word of mouth. This can be an unbelievably powerful marketing tool if you can crack the secret to it.

Make your videos shareable by playing to the customers emotions.

The most common reason that people share videos is that they make the viewer feel awe, fear, or happiness. If you can tap into one of these emotions with your promotional video, you will have a higher chance for more and more people to view it over time.

Make it Personalized

When you are creating a promotional video for your company you want to make sure that it shows the viewer the values that your company stands for. By doing this you allow the viewer to connect with your company in a way that will encourage them to do business with you.

People are more comfortable with the familiar, so try to show how your customers can relate with your company in order to retain a higher amount of return customers.

Know Your Audience

It is important to make sure that your promotional video is aimed at your target audience. If your ideal customer would most likely respond to a highly informational video, you should make sure that your video has all the information a potential customer would need to feel comfortable purchasing your product. If an ideal customer wants to feel connected to your brand, make sure you are giving a clear message about your company values.

This can be very important in making sure that your promotional videos reach those people who could realistically become customers.

Produce with High-Quality

Even if you do everything right regarding the content of your video, a low production quality can make it lose its appeal for viewers. Make sure you take the time to research the company or equipment you will be using to create this video. It can make more of an impact that you would expect.

By following these five tips you can be well on your way to creating a successful business promotional video.

This can set you ahead of the competition when it comes to spreading the word about your growing company and the value you can provide to customers.

A well made promotional video could be just the boost your company needs in order to gain new business.

About the Author: Thomas Verdone is an author who covers a wide range of topics, including finance, fitness, personal development, and Bluegreen Resorts.