Article
Digital Strategy

Five Social Media Must-Dos for 2012

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Click here to read this story on our interactive reader in the February issue of Business Review USA!

Written by Carolyn Martin

Connecting through Social Media is all about highlighting who you are and creating a picture for others to be able to see more of you than your job title.  People connect with people through common ground.  The way they learn whether you’re in alignment is by learning about your character, passion, hot buttons, causes, and your life’s extension.  Your social profiles paint those pictures of yourself, your business, and your staff.  

Here’s a checklist for 2012 with the minimum of what you should be doing on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter.

1. Profile Pictures: On LinkedIn, you want your picture to represent what you do for a living.  Take the time to have your photo taken.  On Facebook, a casual photo that displays your passion is perfectly acceptable.  On Twitter, you’re like a broadcaster serving up news (I think a face shot works well).  If you’re a business, then a company logo works well on Facebook and Twitter, but the power of a face behind the business is a great benefit.  Make sure to post business pictures of your staff, office, and events.

2. Create a headline that represents YOU, not just a Job Title: On a Facebook business page, take the time to think through your “about” message so it captures the reader and clearly states what it is you do for a living. On LinkedIn, your headline should be exciting and outline your talents or what you practice vs. your title. 

See Related Stories from Business Review USA:

Social Media and the Changing Seasons

Branding in the Social Media Age

The Future of Social Media Marketing for CEOs

Read the latest issue of Business Review USA!

3. Personalize your links: LinkedIn and Facebook allow you to pick the name of your URL for your profile.  Make sure to take advantage of this element so you can steer people to the link easily.  There are other links that can be customized.  On LinkedIn, you can customize your blog and web links.  Don’t call them “My blog” or “My website,” but give them a descriptive idea of what each page offers.

4. Create Custom Landing Pages: This is a wonderful way to look different and really show off your brand.  Invest in a landing page and create custom tabs that provide ways to stay connected with your community.

5. Key Word Descriptions: SEO-friendly words in your descriptions are also helpful so you can increase the likelihood of being found in an organic search.  Finish your LinkedIn with a great tag line; add key words in your posts to Twitter and Facebook.

About the Author: Carolyn Martin is the Founder of Social Media Demand. The company focuses on providing digital marketing solutions. They create campaigns and promotions for their clients on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. For more information, go to www.socialmediademand.com

FacebookTwitterSocial MediaLinkedIn
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI