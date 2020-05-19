Article
Ford to offer diesel version of best-selling F-150 pickup truck

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
US automaker giant Ford has announced that it will be launching a diesel version of its F-150 pickup truck, one of its most successful models.

Ford claims that the truck is able to achieve 30 miles per gallon (mpg) – a highway fuel efficiency comparable to many midsized cars.

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 engine that dreams are made of,” said Dave Filipe, Vice President, Global Powertrain Engineering.

“The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

Ford describes the diesel F-150 as a “best-in-class” vehicle, offering up to 11,400 pounds of towing capacity and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity, in addition to its 3.0 litre, 250 horsepower diesel engine.

The company has announced that it will begin to take orders for the new Ford f-150 in mid-January, with delivers expected to begin in the Spring of 2018.

