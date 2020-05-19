Four Ways To Revive Your Brand

The June edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

By: Tina Samuels

If your company’s brand has been lacking lately and you feel like business is on a downslope, don’t give up.

There are some great tactics to use to give your business a boost and create awareness for your brand.

Whether you need to clean house and find new management, or improve the ways you advertise, these four key tips may help you revive your brand.

1. Increase Your Social Media Presence

Start with social media. If you haven’t been utilizing the benefits of social media for your business, you are without a doubt going to feel the effect of it. Social media is not only a relatively free and easy way to advertise your business, but it helps create awareness for your brand.

Millions of people are using social media every day, making it one of the most powerful marketing tools. Start increasing your social media presence on sites like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, and Bussiness Friend and even media apps, such as Vine and Instagram.

2. Revamp Your Business Model

The business model you used five or 10 years ago probably isn’t relevant today. Technology, marketing and business have all gone through a lot of changes. In a year, your business model and how you choose to build your brand can make a lot of changes.

Instead of ignoring them and trying to stick with your original business model, be open minded and willing to change it as much as you have to to see a positive change in revenue. This may mean letting some smaller ventures go to foncus on a larger business plan that is more relevant to today’s market.

3. Start a Company Blog

Blogging has multiple benefits, regardless of the type of business you have. With unique, quality content on a blog, you’re improving your websites page rank and it will show up higher in search engine results. It also helps you engage better with your readers and prospective customers or clients.

Finally, a company blog helps to improve and revive your brand. Consumers want to know more about your company, giving them a reason to choose you over a dozen other companies offering the same thing.

4. Choose Smart Advertising Strategies

Consider where you are focusing your advertising and marketing, and think about ways to improve.

Major media advertising like television is great because you’re reaching a large audience. But if you’re paying for things like billboard advertising and radio ads, you’re spending more than what it’s worth.

Instead, use those funds to reach your target audience through paid social media promotions, online advertisements and television ads.

With these tips in mind, you have the benefit of reviving your brand and getting your business back to the level of success you hoped for.

About the Author: Tina Samuels writes on Steve Wynn, roofing contractors, social media, and marketing.