Freshworks Academy: delivering excellence in enterprise

Freshworks Academy

Freshworks believes in working closely with its customers to deliver long-term success. Accordingly, it offers the Freshworks Academy.

This is a product training service that is free to enrol in and offers customers courses and certifications in Freshworks’ products.

There are several benefits to enrolling in the Freshworks Academy.

For example, the range of courses allows customers to arm themselves with the knowledge and tools required to accelerate personal growth and bring greater success to their business.

Similarly, the range of certificates that can be achieved on Freshworks’ products gives a demonstrable advantage on understanding the complexities of SaaS solutions.

Importantly, enrolment to the Freshworks Academy sees users join a like-minded community of Freshworks-approved professionals from around the world.

Freshworks Academy: courses

Freshworks courses provide the opportunity to be trained, and to attain the skills needed to excel in the customer’s chosen career.

Courses available include:

Freshdesk Agent Fundamentals: an overview course providing information on the company’s Freshdesk product. This includes the basics of ticketing, understanding the ticket list page, working with customer information and working with a knowledge base.

Freshservice Admin Fundamentals: providing the best practices of configuring Freshservice as an admin, as well as further information on understanding the system’s workflow capabilities and asset management capabilities.

Marketing Masterclass: a course aimed at new and aspiring marketing leaders.

Freshservice Agent Fundamentals: offering a greater understanding of working with tickets, ticket properties and the essential requirements of an agent role.

Freshdesk Admin Fundamentals: demonstrates the essential functionalities of FreshDesk. This includes setting up emails, automation, customisation, and more about specific responses.

Freshsales CRM Admin Fundamentals: a walk-through guide of how to set up the company’s CRM as an admin. This covers the basic concepts of Freshsales CRM, how to invite and onboard team members, customisation options and capabilities, creating workflows and more.

Freshsales CRM User Fundamentals: a walk-through guide of how to use Freshsales. This covers basic usability, using emails within the solution and how to manage leads.

Freshworks Academy Certificates

Customers also have the option to become a Freshworks-certified product expert.

The Academy’s range of certificates cover several core areas of its product and service proposition. This includes:

Freshdesk Product Expert Certification for Admins

Freshdesk Product Expert Certification for Agents

Freshservice Admin Certification

Marketing Masterclass - Leadership Certification

