Freshworks: digital transformation via intelligent software

Bridgestone

The challenge: Founded in 1931, Bridgestone is the world’s largest tire production and distribution company, that harnesses innovative technology to make life safer for people across various demographics.

With over 150,000 employees, Bridgestone operates 180 production plants in 26 countries. Of those 150,000 employees, the company’s customer support team for its solution business unit is managed by 15 agents based in France, who on average receive 95-100 tickets a day, prior to adopting Freshworks' intelligent software, the agents were using outdated systems which made it difficult to integrate multiple channels under one domain.

The solution: Wanting to build a solid customer support system that is simple, effective and can be integrated with multiple channels, Bridgestone adopted Freshdesk - via Freshworks’ authorised French reseller Cirruseo. The switch to Freshdesk provided Bridgestone with a single point that could handle its customer support across multiple channels, allowing agents across all departments to get back to customers with timely responses.

In addition the company increased its productivity by deploying service level agreements (SLAs) via Freshdesk easing their work and achieving a 95% success rate in scaling up their customer support ladder by responding to tickets faster.

Other features that Bridgestone has benefited from includes satisfaction surveys and gamification features that help to keep track of an agent’s helpdesk activity and monitor the efficiency of the entire system.

Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD)

The challenge: At the forefront of digitalisation Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) has everything connected from the schools’ infrastructure, audio-visual systems, to teachers’ and students’ computers.

As a result, it is very important for the IT department to be on top of any technical issues. The district was initially using a legacy work order system that was rigid, clunky and difficult to maneuver. The district required a system that worked out-of-the-box, had excellent reporting capabilities and had a mobile application.

The solution: Freshdesk. By integrating Freshdesk within the district’s systems, the school removed friction for end-users by simplifying the support process down to sending an email for issues that arise.

“Now, I’d say well over 50% of our tickets come in via email. The ease of email allowed people to come to us with smaller, tertiary problems they might not have reported otherwise,” commented Tony Ham, the Director of Technology at RJUHSD.

With the addition of Freshdesk’s reporting and analytics capabilities, the district can proactively deflect repeat queries, sending out district-wide emails with instructional material and resources on how to solve particular issues.

With the district’s transition from a legacy system to Freshdesk, the district was able to improve agent productivity with metrics and gamification, with its increased transparency and visibility provided by the new system.

“Freshdesk has great reports. This is what I love about the product - all the metrics are very simple. It’s so easy to find out whether or not you’re performing better and all the ticket trends and data points are accessible. It allows me to set realistic expectations for my team regarding performance metrics like First Response Times, Resolution SLAs and CSAT scores.”

