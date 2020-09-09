Freshworks: empowering support teams through Freshdesk

Freshworks provides organizations with SaaS customer engagement solutions that make it easier for professionals to communicate effectively with customers.

The company offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:

● Freshdesk - Empowering support teams to work together and resolve customer issues more quickly and efficiently.

● Freshservice - Streamline IT services and manage internal requests from employees.

● Freshsales - Keep sales teams updated about prospects and close deals quicker.

● Freshchat - Engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success.

In this article, we examine Freshworks’ most popular platform - Freshdesk.

Through Freshdesk you can streamline all customer conversations in one place, automate repetitive work and save time, as well as collaborate with other teams to resolve issues faster and more. Support is now simplified, with conversations made easier, collaborations stronger, support more automatic, answers available faster and insights made more accessible.

Freshdesk has been created to propel agent productivity and speedy response to customers. Agents can easily stay on top of all tickets and work together with teammates to easily resolve customer issues. Through the power of collaborative ticketing and AI, Freshworks enables its customers to deliver the best customer experience. Unlike email, its ticketing system has been created with team collaboration and agent productivity in mind. This means that you can do more than just send replies. This will allow for every ticket to be prioritised based on keywords, while every ticket can be assigned to a specific agent or group to avoid confusion about who should be working on which ticket. Filter tickets based on specific properties so the most important tickets that agents should work on are at the forefront.

Features include:

● Collision detection: See who else is viewing or replying to the ticket.

● Canned responses: Save replies to common tickets and reuse them.

● Smart notifications: Get notified within the tool about ticket updates.

● Custom ticket views: Choose which tickets you want to see first.

● Merging tickets: Merge tickets about the same issue into one.

● Activity log: View all agents and systems activities on the ticket.

Check out Freshworks full product suite here!