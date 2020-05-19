Article
Digital Strategy

The Future of Social Media Marketing for CEOs

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In the November issue of Business Review USA, author and Bates Communications CEO Suzanne Bates shared some great insight and tips about social media and blogging for CEOs.

Bates gave kudos to Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban and Dell CEO Michael Dell for their blogging savvy and ability to connect with the public through the Web while stressing the harmonious relationship between social media and business.

See Related Stories from Business Review USA:

Tips for Managing Your Online Reputation

Simplify Your Social Media Strategy with Syncaster

Social Business, Social Brand

Social Media and the Changing Seasons

We've always been staunch advocates for social media marketing, particularly for business leaders. The Web is a key engagement tool that helps companies (and the people who run them) maintain a relationship with the public, manage reputations and attract talented staff.

This infographic, put together by CEO.com and Voltier Creative beautifully illustrates where the world of social media marketing is headed and why it can help your business:

02_FutureSocialCEO.png

Social MediaInfographicsSocial media tipssocial media marketing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI