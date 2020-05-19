The Future of Social Media Marketing for CEOs

In the November issue of Business Review USA, author and Bates Communications CEO Suzanne Bates shared some great insight and tips about social media and blogging for CEOs.

Bates gave kudos to Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban and Dell CEO Michael Dell for their blogging savvy and ability to connect with the public through the Web while stressing the harmonious relationship between social media and business.

We've always been staunch advocates for social media marketing, particularly for business leaders. The Web is a key engagement tool that helps companies (and the people who run them) maintain a relationship with the public, manage reputations and attract talented staff.

This infographic, put together by CEO.com and Voltier Creative beautifully illustrates where the world of social media marketing is headed and why it can help your business: