Gap Announces New Creative Director

Gap announced today that it has named Rebekka Bay as its new Creative Director and Executive Vice President for Gap Global Design. Taking over October 1st, Bay will be in charge of products sold online and at all Gap stores.

“We’ve taken the time to identify the right creative leader for Gap and we’ve found that in Rebekka,” said Stephen Sunnucks, president, Gap Inc. international. “We’re confident that Rebekka’s approach to design along with her considerable international experience will allow her to help us build upon the momentum we’re delivering in the business today.”

Bay has previous experience as a creative director for COS, where she was in charge of the conception, development and launch of the brand for the Hennes & Mauritz company. COS has become a successful brand under Bay’s tutelage in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Bay, a critically-acclaimed designer, additionally was creative director for Bruuns Bazaar, responsible for designing women’s and men’s apparel.

“Over the past 17 years, a passion for design and a deep understanding of what consumers want have driven Rebekka Bay’s thriving career. Her designs are timeless and covetable,” said Art Peck, President, Gap’s North American division.

Bay, in her new role at Gap, will oversee the Women’s, Men’s, 1969, Accessories and Body lines for Gap customers globally in its 1,600 stores located in 42 countries.

“Few brands in the world have the connection with customers that Gap enjoys today,” Bay said. “I’m incredibly excited to join this talented team and bring Gap’s American casual style to more and more customers.”