Article
Digital Strategy

George Lucas to build new $1 billion museum in LA

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

After flitting between San Francisco and Chicago, George Lucas’ new museum will be built in Los Angeles and will contain unique pieces of Hollywood memorabilia, including pieces of the iconic Star Wars franchise which the filmmaker created.

Set to be built within Exposition Park, Lucas will be behind the funding of the project and will drive further tourism, alongside other museums nearby, such as the California Science Center and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The museum is set to be approximately 265,000 and 275,000 square feet, in addition to 100,000 square feet of additional space. Collections will be split into a number of categories, providing a unique experience, with visitors viewing original film props and memorabilia throughout the ages. The design of the museum will be taken on by Ma Yansong, part of MAD Architects who has constructed a futuristic building, incorporating several large open spaces and communal facilities within the project.

The project will incorporate a large number of construction roles, and once complete, will provide over a thousand new jobs within the region, at which organisers have stated that the location has been positioned “to have the greatest impact on the broader community", with a large number of transport links nearby.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “It’s a natural place to have this museum in the creative capital of the world and in the geographic center of the city”, whilst DreamWorks Animation Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg commented, “This is a real triumph for the city of L.A., and this will be a transformative opportunity for L.A.”

Picture source - Flickr: Red Media

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the January issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

George Lucas LA museumMa Yansong MAD ArchitectsDreamWorks Animation Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI