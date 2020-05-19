Get Your Knife and Fork—4 of the Best Restaurants in Canada

Are you feeling particularly hungry? If so, you’re in luck—Open Table has released a list of the best 2015 restaurants in Canada. Arranged in alphabetical order, take a look at the following top 4 restaurants and see if anything in particular causes your stomach to growl:

#4—529 Wellington

Red meat, anyone? Known for their steaks, 529 Wellington is located in Winnipeg, Manitoba and offers intimate dining options in eight different rooms in this restored and historic mansion. Exclusively serving prime beef, exotic fresh fish and seafood is also available. Don’t forget to try the wine—529 Wellington offers Manitoba’s highest rated wine list.

#3— Ancaster Mill

Located in Ancaster, ON, this restaurant offers a historic setting and view of waterfalls and beautifully landscaped gardens. The Ancaster Mill offers signature drinks and a wine list, as well as meals prepared with local ingredients.

#2—Butchart Gardens – The Dining Room

Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay, British Columbia offers fresh and local food that you can munch on while enjoying the surrounding gardens and historic atmosphere. Specific meals and options are prepared according to the season, but you always have the option of enjoying the award winning Vancouver Island wines.

#1—Sabor Restaurant

If you have a craving for seafood, then don’t miss Sabor Restaurant. Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown, you’ll also be able to choose from meat and pasta options. Live music is offered in the evenings from Wednesday to Saturday; you can also enjoy the Bodega Tapas bar, which serves tapas, wine and a variety of cocktails.

Ready to Eat?

The next time you’re feeling hungry, consider trying one of the restaurants detailed above. For a complete list of the restaurants explored throughout Canada, click here. Bon appétit!

