Giving Thanks to Social Media

Written by Carolyn Martin

As we enter into the holiday season and a month surrounded by gratitude, it’s important to give thanks to the existence of social media. While it may not be on the top of the priority list of your daily routine, it’s important to reflect on how social media has shaped life, business, and your experiences online.

Most of us have gotten re-acquainted with long-lost friends and family that you may not have had the opportunity to keep in touch with because of our hectic lives. Reminders of the importance of our lives ceremonies with wall notifications that tell stories of friends or family members getting married, announcing an engagement, expecting a child, a new job, and achieving new milestones in their lives. With the lack of time and the reality of families living further apart getting connected online has given us an option to feel reconnected to one another.

At the same time, social media has been a platform for users to discuss some not-so exciting news but have been granted a place for support, sharing, and listening. Patients suffering from illness or are savoring their last days will take to their social media pages with words of inspiration, hope and gratitude as emotions come flooding to their minds. Users will post about what’s happening to them while lying in their beds and will utilize their social pages as a place for support – not only for themselves, but for others to celebrate life and all that they are thankful for. Social Media helps build a bridge of encouragement without ever having to leave their homes.

The flood of information that flows through the social media arena allows users to feel like they’re part of an environment whether the discussions are business, politics, or what you had to eat for breakfast that is much larger than they could ever imagine. No matter age, gender, race, and ethnicity, social media can be a place for support.

So as we enter the spirit of Thanksgiving, tell your friends how much you appreciate their support, thank a colleague for sharing their insight, and make time to also connect face to face.

Carolyn Martin is the Founder of Social Media Demand. The company focuses on providing digital marketing solutions. They create campaigns and promotions for their clients on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. For more information, go to www.socialmediademand.com.