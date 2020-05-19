Article
Google+ reaching the 18 million users mark?

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Google+ is taking the social media world by storm and may have hit its 18 million mark just three weeks after its launch. Paul Allen who is the unofficial statistician for Google+ says that on two days last week alone, more than two million users signed up in each day. Additionally, the Google+ iOS app launched this week and has already climbed to the top of the most popular free iPhone apps in the Apple App Store.

Despite the huge numbers estimated by Allen, Google+ has actually seen a smidge of a slowdown over the past few days following its initial growth spurt, according to a report by CNET. “In his research, Allen found that the social network captured only 763,000 new members on Monday, a growth rate of 4.47 percent and the lowest since Google started opening up invitations to the site July 6. Google+ is still invitation-only,” the article says.

The recent slowdown of eager Internet users may be due to the fact that Google hasn't marketed Google+ through any of its other channels or services. Once this happens, Allen believes that millions of people will log into the service to keep its momentum going. Apparently, Google is trying to market celebrities to generate some buzz for the platform. Twitter made for a great outlet for celebrities to update their statuses and communicate with fans and fellow celebs in real time. We’ll see if Google+ actually picks up some steam.

 




