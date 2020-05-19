Article
Digital Strategy

Groupon changes privacy policy; prepares for Groupon Now

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

If you’ve ever purchased a daily deal from Groupon, I’m sure you got an email notification from the massive social buying site about an update to its privacy policy. While you may have glanced over the title of the email and immediately deleted it, you will want to know that Groupon is changing its privacy policies to allow it to collect more information from you as it offers more deals targeted to users based on their locations.

Groupon sent an email to its 83 million subscribers on Sunday saying that the new policies are part of an effort to make for better transparency about the way it handles private information about its users. Below is the email that Groupon sent to its users:

 

“Dear Groupon Customer,

We want to let you know that we've updated both our Privacy Statement and our Terms of Use. These new terms, which affect all Groupon users, accommodate our new products and services that allow us to offer you more relevant deals, including Groupon Now! They also address how we are partnering with companies to offer users new deal categories – for example, travel deals with Expedia.

You can read about this here where we summarize the notable changes, in plain English. If you want all the details you'll find our new policies here. We encourage you to read them.

Questions or comments? Email us at [email protected].”

 

Groupon Now is on the brink of launching its mobile-based service and will offer instant deals based on a user’s location. Groupon says it may collect geo-location information from its users’ phones and use it as a marketing opportunity and deals.

Groupon has broadened its definition of personal information to include “interests and habits” and admits that its newest partnership with Expedia would make for sharing of personal information with travel sites if users opt-into the travel deal branch.

 

Groupondaily dealsprivacy policiessocial buying
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI