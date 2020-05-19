Guest Bloggers and Your Website

The June edition of The Business Review USA is now available!

By: John McMalcolm

Finding new ways to improve your company blog can bring great rewards.

One of the things you can do to make your blog more appealing and visible is to allow guest blogging. Allowing guest blogging can be beneficial to your company in many ways, but it also involves certain risks.

By weighing the following pros and cons, you will have a better idea whether or not using guest bloggers is a suitable option for you.

Benefits of Allowing Guest Blogging

Maintaining a Steady Flow of Content

If you want your company blog to succeed, you may have to post fresh content several times a week.

It can be difficult to do keep doing this week after week, and it gets worse when you run out of topics and ideas. Allowing guest bloggers to post on your blog enables you to maintain a steady flow of content without having to do all the work yourself.

Getting Expert Content

Some of the bloggers who wish to post on your company blog may be experts in your field, and they can provide valuable information and tips for your readers.

They can help turn your blog into an authoritative source of information on your niche and make it stand out from the crowd. The benefits will be even greater if you have one or two star bloggers posting on your blog.

Increasing Traffic to Your Blog

Most guest bloggers have their own blogs and followings. After contributing a post to your blog, a guest blogger may place a link to the post on his or her own blog and promote the post on social media websites.

By doing so, he or she will send more people to your blog. If the guest blogger's followers find your blog interesting and helpful, they may become regular visitors.

To get better SEO results and increase incoming traffic to your blog, you should ask your guest bloggers to promote their posts on social media networks and their blogs as a condition for accepting their guest blogging offers.

Disadvantages of Allowing Guest Blogging

Ruining the Reputation of Your Blog

If you have a desperate need for content, you may not be so selective when you are choosing your guest bloggers.

Some guest bloggers may not be competent writers, and their posts may be poorly-written and contain inaccurate information. If you allow one of these bloggers to post on your blog, you may jeopardize the reputation of your company.

Losing Control of Your Blog

Accepting guest bloggers also means giving up some of the control you have over your company blog. This is especially worrisome if your blog already has a strong reputation.

If the guest posts are not in line with the values and goals of your company, they may confuse your readers and ruin all the hard work you put into your blog.

Although there are risks involved in allowing guest blogging, you can minimize those risks by learning how to select the right guest bloggers and get them to produce high quality posts.

Guest blogging can work wonders for your company if you are able to get the best out of your guest bloggers.

What is your company’s policy when it comes to guest blogging?

About the author: John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from blog management to bookkeeping.