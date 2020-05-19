Happy Hour Office Etiquette for the Modern Businessman

Have you recently been invited to attend “happy hour” with co-workers? Depending on your office setting, there may be a time when you and the people you work with decide to get a drink after work. Though happy hours can be fun and a great way to become familiar with work associates, it’s important to be aware of appropriate behavior when alcohol is involved—these tips can help!

Drinking with Co-workers—Are You Acting Right?

After a busy day at the office, you may choose to relieve a little stress with co-workers by having a few cocktails. However, it’s important to make sure that you don’t go over your limit. After all, you don’t want to do or say anything too embarrassing that will later make the work environment awkward.

Attend. . . If You Can

If you can attend the happy hour outing, then you should go—it’s important create a good reputation with co-workers. However, work does come first; therefore, don’t skip on work or not finish a project to make the social event. If you can go, go—just remember to finish works projects on time.

Open Up . . . But Know Your Limits

Attending an office happy hour is a great way to meet you co-workers. Of course, it’s perfectly fine to drink and open up—but you don’t want to over share. You don’t necessarily have to talk about work and looming deadlines, but you also need to be mindful of sharing anything too personal or something specific that may not be appropriate for co-workers to hear. Remember not to cross any boundaries.

Stick to Your Plan . . . Don’t Get Hammered

As it turns out, you may have plans the night of the happy hour—that’s fine. Again, if you can attend, you should. However, you don’t have to change your evening plans or schedule to make the event. Perhaps go for one drink and put in an appearance, then leave. Also, remember to not get drunk. Don’t let one drink turn into two, which could eventually turn into too many. Again—know your limits!

