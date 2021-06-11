Health Catalyst: An agile approach to healthcare data
Healthcare Catalyst is quite literally a healthcare providers’ catalyst for change when it comes to their measurable, data-informed improvement in analytics, software and services.
Founded in 2008 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Health Catalyst is dedicated to enabling health care organisations to build a healthcare-specific, open, flexible, and scalable data platform and fully integrated suite of analytics applications.
This enables health system partners, including Northwell Health in New York which serves a population of 11 million, to realise measurable value within months. “Our customers have recognised the potential to use data, to meaningfully improve their clinical, financial and operational business performance outcomes,” said Mike Doyle, Chief Customer Officer.
Formed by a group of healthcare veterans – with a quest to develop a data warehouse that could handle the complexities unique to healthcare data – they revolutionised the clinical process models and use of analytics and discovered the solution now known as Adaptive Data Architecture, which is agile, flexible and can be implemented in a matter of weeks compared to a matter of years.
Today, Health Catalyst helps clinicians in more than 250 hospitals that care for more than 100 million patients each year.
Health Catalyst offers a solution in three parts:
Data Operating System
Cloud-based DOS is a healthcare-specific, open, flexible, and scalable that provides customers a single environment to integrate and organise data.
Analytics Applications
Analytics applications build on top of the data platform and allow customers to make measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements.
Services Expertise
World-class team of analytics and domain experts leverage technology to help customers shorten time-to-value and achieve sustainable, measurable improvements.
The fully integrated data platform and suite of analytics applications helped clients during the pandemic, in ways even Health Catalyst could never have imagined. Health Catalyst offered products and services to support customers’ agile response to the pandemic in four phases:
- Prepare.
- Prevent.
- Recover.
- Plan.
“By having the data operating system, our clients were able to take advantage of the integrated source of data to meet challenges that they were facing in their local geographies due to the pandemic in ways that we could never even have predicted,” said Doyle.
Doyle highlighted Health Catalyst’s Value Architecture group, which helps the company ensure that its technology and expertise are delivering measurable and meaningful value to our clients. “I think another key differentiator is our open platform that our clients are able to use to accelerate their own integration of data, but it is customisable, configurable in ways that makes it unique for them in ways other cookie cutter analytics just can’t match.
“We like to start every discussion by listening and understanding how we can help our customers avoid making mistakes and getting the most out of their investment in data.”
Speaking about their partnership with Northwell, Doyle said: “We're very grateful for this partnership and want to thank these visionary leaders who are able to envision a future using data that is light years beyond what we can think of today.”
Protecting data in the cloud
When we spoke to IBM's Global MD, CTO and VP of global technology services Bridget Karlin, she made clear that her job of building technical communities depends on mechanisms that encourage partnership to build out ecosystems. With the growth of computing, the internet, and now digitization, migration to the cloud, AI, blockchain and edge computing, IBM realized that its ability to lead depends on embracing partnership and innovation.
Over the past ten years IBM and Veritas Technologies (founded in1983) have forged a powerful strategic relationship the value of which is evident from the fact that 94% of Fortune Global 100 companies as well as most leading banks, financial services and telecoms companies rely on Veritas to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage and for their core data protection capabilities. “We're focused on the recovery aspects of data protection, and we're trusted with more data than any other data protection company on the planet.” explains Mike Walkey, VP of global channels, strategic partners and alliances.
It's no wonder then that this year, 2021, IBM has certified NetBackup 9.0 to run on the IBM Cloud to offer clients additional data protection for cloud-based workloads. NetBackup 9.0 now supports integration with IBM SKLM (key management) when used with NetBackup, and delivers data encryption for backup data that increases ransomware resiliency as encrypted data is harder to extract and exploit.
The Veritas NetBackup application simplifies data protection in physical, virtual, software-defined or cloud environments. It's a solution that lets organizations choose the right software for managing and protecting data while simplifying backup administration, improving efficiency and delivering scalable capacity.
The dramatic shift of businesses to remote working drove the pace of digitization and cloud migration, and with that the level of ransomware threats, says Walkey. “Being able to recover from any attack in a timely predictable fashion – and if they occur, a partner that you trust to recover from those events, is absolutely critical to every business today.” However, it's not all about secure backup. Veritas empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information – their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability – with no cloud vendor lock-in. “We support all of the modern workload containerization platforms that customers are using to manage their multi-cloud environments like Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes and VMware. These are the solutions customers are asking about when they want to migrate or execute their digital transformation.
“Software defined storage is another important area,” Mike Walkey continues.” It offers greater flexibility and choice, better economics and enterprise class service levels. Finally, multi-cloud is a critical aspect for most companies: they have a large on-premise footprint, and they want to leverage capabilities and flexibility whether it's in hybrid cloud, private cloud, or public cloud. Giving them the ability to migrate and protect their data in all of those cloud environments is critically important for our strategy going forward.”
NetBackup is Veritas's flagship product, Walkey confirms. “It protects customers' most valuable asset, their core data infrastructure while giving them the resilience to recover in the event of a ransomware attack, or any other type of outage, man-made or otherwise. It also ensures availability for mission-critical applications as we look at our overall strategy in our enterprise data services platform. Availability, protection and insight are the three key foundational legs of the stool that we bring together with IBM to deliver those capabilities to their customers.”