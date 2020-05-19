HootSuite and HubSpot Enter Strategic Partnership

Hootsuite announced today its agreement to enter into a strategic partnership with HubSpot to create what they’re calling the ‘world’s only all-in-one marketing software platform.”

“Closing the loop” in social media marketing management, the strategic partnership promises to directly connect social media with generating, managing and nurturing business leads. The key feature of the partnership is HubSpot integration into the Hootsuite App Directory. This app integration will automatically pull HubSpot Lead and Keyword data into HootSuite thus connecting social engagement with leads and consumers that mention vital keywords while still within the HootSuite Dashboard.

“Social media spending is on the rise. We watch as companies invest significant dollars into driving marketing campaigns using social networks as the next marketing platform”, says Ryan Holmes, CEO of HootSuite Media, Inc. “Through this partnership, the professional marketer can finally follow up with social media leads, nurture relationships in real time, and close deals easier than ever before”.

Additionally, as a part of this agreement, HootSuite is planning on co-hosting HubSpot’s 2012 World’s Largest Webinar, aiming to break the Guinness World Record of 31,000 registrants, a record that was set by HubSpot in 2011. Hosting the event will be Dan Zarrella—HubSpot’s Social Media Scientist, and HootSuite’s VP of Marketing, Ben Watson.

“We built HubSpot software to make marketing easier, and then expanded it by launching the world's largest marketing software marketplace just under a year ago,” said Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot, the all-in-one marketing software provider. “Of 60+ apps we've seen, HootSuite is building one of the most exciting. Plugging social media management into HubSpot's end-to-end marketing software makes social accountable for generating leads, customers and true ROI.”

HootSuite’s prowess in collaboration agreements has brought its social media tools to new levels. Other integrations with Adobe SiteCatalyst, SocialFlow, MailChimp and other shows HootSuite’s commitment to software solution growth for its users and their business operations.