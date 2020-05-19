How can adding a little color help your business grow?

Depending on your age, you may have entered the business world during a time where executives relied on business cards to exchange important information regarding job titles, positions and how to stay in contact. Do you remember? Go back several years when smartphones and LinkedIn didn’t exist. Perhaps networking and attending events wasn’t as necessary then, but you still most likely never left the office without a card or two to give to potential colleges, right? If you still enjoy the old school ways of staying in touch, then we have good news for you: business cars aren’t dead yet!

Dorota Pankowska, a Toronto-based photographer, artist and designer has created a new and fun tool that you may want to consider taking with you to your next networking event: Crayon Business Cards. That’s right, adding a little bit of color could just be the edge you need to help you and your company standout from the competition.

Pankowska’s Crayon Business Cards only took a month to create. Each card is made from four or five crayons; the card itself can even be used to draw and color. But these new and improved business cards aren’t the only cards putting up a healthy fight.

Even though we (clearly) live in a digital age, it seems that business cards are still rather relevant. In fact, when a new smartphone app launched last year that allowed the sharing of contact information between phones with a simple touch of the hand, business cards were still believed to be a huge competitor. After all, business cards have been around for quite some time and even hold their own against sites like Facebook and LinkedIn.

When contemplating the business card versus an app or site to share contact info debacle, a similar war comes to mind: books versus Kindles, e-book, iPads, etc. Sure, the sales of printed books has gone down due to the popularity of the various devices that has made reading a more opportune experience, but physical copies of books are still around—they haven’t become obsolete.

The point can be argued that while people do appreciate convenience, there are still plenty of those around who like to hold copies of business cards, books, etc. in their hand instead of getting the information via their phone or some other tool.

