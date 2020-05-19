How a Company Blog Can Help Raise Brand Awareness

The September edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

Raising brand awareness is one of the most difficult challenges that business owners face when they are just starting out. And rightfully so! Getting the word out about your new business is tough, and it takes an ongoing commitment of time and resources; both of which are usually scarce in the start-up phase. One of the best ways to raise your brand awareness is to start a blog for your business. While it may seem like a passive solution initially when your website is experiencing low traffic numbers, it’s actually one of the most effective ways to attract customers and improve your visibility over the long term. Here are a few of the ways that a business blog can help you increase your website traffic and raise brand awareness.

A note about traffic and your content strategy



The most important way that blogs help raise your brand awareness is that they drive traffic to your site. Sharing fresh, helpful content on a regular basis will encourage potential customers to actually spend some time on your website. It will also help you become an authority among businesses in your industry.

But there’s a couple important things to keep in mind as you are planning your blog. First, you want to make sure you have an editorial calendar in place for at least the first month of content. If you don’t, you may get overwhelmed with finding a daily topic and lose focus. Second, you have to make a commitment to posting regularly for your business. In an ideal world, your work would be rewarded with a flood of traffic during the first week of blogging. But in the real world, that simply isn’t the case. It’s going to take time for your business blog to truly catch on with your target audience. Be patient with the process and you should see your traffic numbers steadily increase over time.

Encouraging potential customers to visit repeatedly



One of the best parts about having a regular blog is that it gives your customers the opportunity to build a deeper relationship with your business. Static websites provide helpful information, but the relationship tends to be fairly one-sided. Chances are potential customers aren’t going to keep coming back to your site if the content never changes. A business blog promotes discussion among your target audience, and creates a more dynamic mean of communication with your customers. It also makes them more likely to visit again and again!

Improving your business image and getting social



Blogging for your business also helps improve your image. Potential customers see your company in a positive light because you are sharing content that’s valuable to them on a consistent basis. And chances are good that your site visitors are engaging with you on your blog through the comments, as well as sharing your posts on their social media profiles. These are all good things. Keeping the content fresh, discussions active and productive, and enabling social sharing is going to help you raise your brand awareness and increase site traffic over the long term.

Increases your ranking in search engines



Many business owners find that they are constantly battling with low traffic to their websites when they just start out. This typically happens for one major reason: their website is simply too new to rank well in big search engines like Google or Yahoo. A business blog can help boost your search engine rankings and raise brand awareness, much like having bright signage outside your business, but it’s important to keep in mind that this is certainly not a process that happens overnight. It takes time and a strong commitment to maintaining a regular blog for your company.

If you are just getting started with a new business blog, you may want to consider bringing in a search engine optimization (SEO) consultant to work with you on some strategies for improving your search engine rankings over time. A good SEO consultant can provide you with valuable in-depth knowledge about the importance of connecting your site to social media, developing a quality link portfolio, doing keyword research, your site’s title tags, and page structure that you wouldn’t otherwise know. They can also help you develop your growth strategy and set traffic goals for your website. Things like enabling social sharing on your blog, link building, and having pages that are structured well from a technical perspective are all important SEO techniques that will help your website rank better over time.

And we all know what an improved search engine ranking means: more traffic to your website. You won’t necessarily get to number one in Google over the course of a few months. It might take a few years, or it might never happen at all. But a first page ranking will help increase your organic search traffic numbers significantly over time. And the best part is that if you achieve that coveted high ranking, continue to provide fresh content and do things right from an SEO perspective, your site is probably going to stay right where it is on the first page of Google search. Your potential customers will be able to find your site easily through organic search.

There are several benefits to creating a business blog to help raise brand awareness. But it’s important to remember that you are going to make huge strides in your traffic numbers overnight. The growth process takes time, so if you are looking for a quick fix to boost your numbers and reach customers, you may want to consider a different strategy. But if you are ready to make a commitment to your business so that you can experience long term growth, then a business blog is a great way to do it!