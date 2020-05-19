How to revitalize your business blog

A blog can be a significant part of a marketing strategy for businesses. However, many companies don't understand how to utilize this tool to increase traffic to a website and to boost sales.

Here are five ways you can improve your blog to enhance your marketing for this year and beyond:

1. Create a title that says "wow!"

Because of the vast amount of information available, people spend more time browsing than reading. They often glance at titles to determine if they want to take the time to read the content.

If you want your blog post to get people's attention and get read, you need to create a title that catches their eye.

Start with the title of the blog and then consider the title of each post. All of them should tell readers what your blog is about so they don't waste their time.

A title that is mysterious or sounds strange will probably be passed right by in favor of one that is clear and concise. Make your topic obvious but not boring.

2. Add personality

While you want to come off knowledgeable on your topic, you don't want to put people to sleep. Showcase your personality or the attitude of your business.

For example, if you have a hip company that caters to a young crowd, your blog should also be hip-sounding and modern. If you're not sure how to create a style to your blog, try paying more attention to blogs you read to see how they add personality and warmth.

3. Be colorful

Plain type on a page is boring to read.

Incorporate photos and even videos as much as possible. Add bold words, bullet points, and even change the fonts to make your page more appealing. You don't have to go overboard, but create a page you would enjoy reading.

The main thing to keep in mind is that nothing should detract from your message. Instead, use designs and colors to enhance your point.

4. Invite interaction

The internet not only focuses on information but on communication.

Make sure you invite people to not only read your blog posts but to respond. End a post with a question or ask for feedback on your topic. Include giveaways to give people an incentive to respond. You can host contests to help people get more involved.

One way to encourage people to comment is to create a post on a topic that they care about.

An example would be to develop your subject from a recent hot news story. Look for interesting stories or facts about your industry to get people talking. Controversy always invites comments and opinions if you know how to handle it the right way.

5. Be consistent

Lastly, be consistent with your blog.

If you only post occasionally, you'll have a hard time getting followers. Even if you post on a regular basis but at random, you will miss out on fans who want to know when to expect a post.

While you don't have to be a slave to your blog, you should attempt to maintain consistency as much as possible. You can even schedule your posts ahead of time if you get busy or write up a few extra posts in case you don't have time when you need to post.

About the author

Joyce Morse is an author who writes on a variety of topics, including SEO and the Peter Briger blog.