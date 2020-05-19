Hyundai to launch 8 new SUV models in the US by 2020

The American arm of South Korea’s Hyundai has announced that it will be releasing eight new or re-engineered SUV models between now and 2020.

The firm will cater to all audiences with its new range of vehicles, from entry-level to more advanced SUVs, whilst also demonstrating its latest gasoline, diesel, hydrogen fuel cell and electric technologies within them.

“Very soon we are going to have the most diverse CUV powertrain lineup in the industry,” said Mike O’Brien, Vice President of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning at Hyundai Motor America. “These vehicles will show the engineering prowess of the more than 13,000 engineers Hyundai Motor Company has working on current and future models every single day.”

The new range of vehicles will debut at a number of auto shows across America including the locations of Detroit, New York and Los Angeles.

Hyundai will kick off its new range of vehicles with the launch of the Kona small SUV in March.

“The Kona is only the beginning of our product revolution for Hyundai,” O’Brien continued. “These vehicles are aimed squarely at the sales leaders in each segment and will emphasize Hyundai’s continued focus on sustainability and efficiency without compromising performance.”