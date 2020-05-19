Ikea in Canada is gaining a new product - Will it cause pleasure or pain?

As if children need another accessible source to Canada, cheap furniture store Ikea will be offering candy to Canadian customers. Originally reported by thestar.com, this beloved tradition comes straight from Scandinavia, in which kids were permitted to visit the local store every Saturday and receive a bag of candy.

While candy tastes good and people of all ages enjoy it, does the world really need access to more junk food? Specifically, when too much of the world is already or dangerously teetering toward obesity, why place temptation in someone’s face?

Furthermore, what is going to happen to other stores—particularly ones whose sole inventory is chocolate and sugar—once Ikea becomes a form of completion?

Pick and Mix—Ikea’s in-store Scandinavian candy shops—will be coming to Canada in the fall. But why? It’s tradition—that’s why.

Known as “Saturday Candy,” this tradition dates back decades. However, in recent years, the action has taken place during the week, too, or whenever children and adults feel the need to splurge on a sweet treat.

It would appear that Ikea wants candy in their stores to pay homage to the country where the store originated. Fantastic—quite respectful and honorable. But what about the consequences that could follow?

Do kids really need more access to sugar and sweets? Instead of candy, why not promote fresh fruits and vegetables? Instead of Saturday Candy, the new tradition could be known as Saturday Nutrition or Healthy Snack Attack (you get the idea).

The point is that the furniture store could keep similar traits to the past tradition, but simultaneously promote healthy snacking. Not to mention, a sweet tooth can be cured by several different types of fruit.

Already available in the United States, there are 45 varieties of sweets that include gummies, sours, marshmallow, chocolate and licorice for $7.99 a pound. Can you feel the waistband of your pants expanding? Interestingly enough, all candies are made from Swedish recipes.

And while the Ikeas across Canada haven’t confirmed a price, they have said that all of the candies will be free of high fructose corn syrup, trans fats and GMOs.

Let that tidbit of information sink in for a minute.

We’ll just bypass the $7.99 a pound factor (seriously?!) and jump right to the ingredients. While a representative has mentioned what the candies won’t contain, can we believe the statement to be true? And if it is, how long will it be until the recipes change and more toxic components are added? Furthermore, it was nice for Ikea to reveal what won’t be in the candy, but what will be in it?

While it’s been a tradition for Swedish children to gorge themselves with candy on Saturdays for quite some time, is it really healthy for kids to gorge themselves with anything? Whatever happened to that beautiful rule—everything in moderation?

And from a different standpoint, it will be interesting to see how other candy stores fair once Ikea starts stepping on their toes. Who will be the Candy King once all of the chocolate and sour treats are picked over. Fall is right around the corner—we’ll find out soon enough!

