[INFOGRAPHIC] 5 reasons to expand your business into Canada

May 19, 2020
If you’re currently searching for new locations to expand your business, then look no further—Canada just may be the place for you!

Frontier recently released an infographic that showcases different reasons—all pros—as to why expanding your business into Canada could prove to be quite successful. Not to mention, if more business make their way into Canada, the economy could stand to become stronger, too.

Though some companies may not have fared too well with the transition (i.e. Target Canada), other stores, like Canadian Tire, seem to be doing well. Furthermore, some companies already have plans for expanding into Canada, like Saks Fifth Avenue.

If you believe that Canada could be the next great location for your business, then this article is for you! However, it’s important to remember to have a solid business plan. As with Target, the franchise seemed to move too fast, too quickly—opening too many stores across the country.

Doing business in Canada may be what’s best for your company, but it’s still important to be smart and make sure all of your actions are well calculated.

