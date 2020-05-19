[INFOGRAPHIC] 5 reasons to expand your business into Canada

If you’re currently searching for new locations to expand your business, then look no further—Canada just may be the place for you!

RELATED TOPIC: [INFOGRAPHIC] The salary you need to earn to live in your favorite city

Frontier recently released an infographic that showcases different reasons—all pros—as to why expanding your business into Canada could prove to be quite successful. Not to mention, if more business make their way into Canada, the economy could stand to become stronger, too.

RELATED TOPIC: [INFOGRAPHIC] Learn about online marketing for your business

Though some companies may not have fared too well with the transition (i.e. Target Canada), other stores, like Canadian Tire, seem to be doing well. Furthermore, some companies already have plans for expanding into Canada, like Saks Fifth Avenue.

RECENT TOPIC: Discover ScooMAE’s new mobile platform and why you need it for your business

If you believe that Canada could be the next great location for your business, then this article is for you! However, it’s important to remember to have a solid business plan. As with Target, the franchise seemed to move too fast, too quickly—opening too many stores across the country.

Doing business in Canada may be what’s best for your company, but it’s still important to be smart and make sure all of your actions are well calculated.

RECENT TOPIC: Oil prices up 80 per cent in Alberta—What is the industry’s current outlook?

RECENT TOPIC: As Canada’s business executives exit the putting green, where’s the next best place to network?

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!