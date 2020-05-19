[Infographic] The Cyber Side of Black Friday

Anxiously awaiting Black Friday? Good news! The wait is over—and has been. “Pre-Black Friday” deals kicked off as early as November 20th (thanks, Best Buy!) and some plan to last through December 1st (we appreciate it, Costco!). Gone are the times of sleeping on a concrete comforter to get one of the first 100 flat screens: Most major retailers offer online savings as well as special deals via smartphone apps (you’re the best, Target!). While this is not a new trend, it is steadily growing in popularity.

With the continued increase of convenience as well as added value through site-specific deals—not to mention faster and often free delivery!—we predict there will be a lot fewer families having turkey in a tent while waiting for a store’s doors to open. Check out the infographic below for more details on the cyber side of Black Friday:

