[INFOGRAPHIC] Hiring a B2B salesperson

As the CEO of a company, have you recently considered hiring a B2B salesperson? In order to become successful, it’s important to take a look at the resources your business currently has and what resources me be lacking. For example, it’s necessary for everyone to not only have clear objectives, but to also know each of their definitions and roles.

Once you’ve taken a look at your company, you may come to the conclusion that you do in fact need a B2B salesperson. So how do you go about finding him or her? As the infogrpahic below shows, there are various factors that go hand-in-hand with this mission. First of all, you need to have a system for attracting not only performers, but top sales performers. As the CEO, you need to make sure that your company is unique and attractive—you want your company to standout.

When you’re officially ready to hire someone, make sure that you’re consistently posting ads. It’s also very important to network and then to ask for referrals. This is another reason as to why the task of networking is so important—you never know when you’re going to meet someone at an even who can help you.

It’s also vital to make a list of qualities that you’re specifically searching for in a new employee. After all, you don’t want to waste time interviewing someone who won’t be a good fit for the company.

For more information, take a look at the complete infographic.

