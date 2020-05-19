Article
Digital Strategy

[INFOGRAPHIC] How to do social media the right way

By qqtqtqt etqt
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

As a business owner, you undoubtedly understand the importance of social media. Whether you decide to use Facebook, Twitter, Google +, You Tube or a combination of all outlets, it’s important to use these tools correctly. After all, how do you expect to keep your current clients and gain new ones if you’re not properly accessing the instruments at your disposal?

RELATED TOPIC: 4 reasons your business should be on social media

Originally provided by business2community.com, the infographic below offers 36 helpful rules to ensure that you’re properly using social media. For example, one of the first suggestions offered by this display is: “Don’t try to be clever; be clever.”

If you’re trying to grow your client base, as well as entertain the ones you already have, then the content you post on your various sites needs to be both informative and engaging—no one wants to be bored when they visit your page.

RELATED TOPIC: 15 marketing and technology trends for 2015

Another important rule that is showcased by this infographic: “Update your page or delete it.” Pretty simple, right?

This tip kind of falls into place with the one mentioned above, meaning fans of your page (your followers) don’t want to be bored. Besides, these pages are the perfect opportunity for you to show clients why they should choose your company over a competitor’s.

RECENT TOPIC: How Tim Hortons continues to successfully build customer trust

If someone has “liked” your page or follows you on Twitter, then they want to know the latest and greatest of your company—what’s new, what’s happening and what deals or services you’re currently offering.

In short: if you’re going to use social media to potentially aid your business, then make sure you use it correctly or not at all.

RECENT TOPIC: Amazon Canada adds clothes to inventory—Will department stores suffer?

[SOURCE: business2community.com]

Let's Connect!

 

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!

Social MediaBusinessMarketingCEO
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI