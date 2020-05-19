[INFOGRAPHIC] Learn how Facebook can help your business

If you’re not currently using Facebook to help promote your business or product, then you’re really missing out on a big part of the market! After all, almost everyone is on Facebook these days—even your grandma! Therefore, don’t be afraid to tap into a new audience with this social media tool and gain success!

RELATED TOPIC: Page posting tips from Boost Your Business with Facebook

When considering different social media sites, you may believe that LinkedIn is the more professional route to go, and you’d be right. LinkedIn is definitely a professional tool that can allow to you connect with others in your industry. But does LinkedIn really offer you the chance to market your company and what you have to offer?

When using Facebook, you are presented with the opportunity to connect with your clients in many different ways. After all, if you want to run a successful company, then you’re going to have to engage with your customers.

The infographic that is supplied below will show you the variety of ways in which Facebook can more appropriately help you with your marketing needs. For example, when you using Facebook, you can create ads and contests for your fans, as well as easily and quickly “share” specific information.

Furthermore, Facebook gives you insights into what posts are working for your brand and which ones aren’t that popular. Therefore, you’ll be more inclined to give those who visit your Facebook page exactly what they want, which could then lead to customer loyalty and higher profits.

And isn’t that what having a successful business is all about—making clients happy?

RELATED TOPIC: 5 key lessons you need to know from the Boost Your Business with Facebook event

[SOURCE Business 2 Community]

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!