[INFOGRAPHIC] Learn how Twitter can benefit your business

May 19, 2020
If you’re a business owner, then you need to make sure that you are properly utilizing your resources. One of those resources is social media. And while you may not believe that Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can help your company grow, you’re wrong.

Specifically, Twitter is one of the fastest growing social networks—ever. Therefore, even if you hate Twitter, you may want to consider getting onboard.

Did you know that over one million people sign up for Twitter every single day? Or that there are currently over 550 million people currently registered with Twitter?

When it comes to marketing, you need to have fun. If you’re not enjoying what you’re posting, why would someone else? It’s easy to have fun with Twitter—just use your imagination.

However, though it’s perfectly alright to have fun with Twitter postings (tweets), remember that you’re running a business and have a goal: to gain a following and spread the word about your product. And when used properly, Twitter can help you build relationships, increase visibility, augment marketing efforts and connect with customers.

The following infographic shows the specific benefits of Twitter. So, set your goals, become active and measure your success. The benefits of this social media tool are endless!

Ready to get started? If you don’t already have a Twitter account, then consider signing up for one—you may be missing out on a huge following.

