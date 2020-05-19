Article
Digital Strategy

[INFOGRAPHIC] Learn how to use #hashtags for your business

By qqtqtqt etqt
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It’s been said time and time again: If you have a business, you need to be on social media—period. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are all fun and effective ways to market your product and reach larger audiences. After all, isn’t that your ultimate goal? To create awareness for your company?

RELATED TOPIC: [INFOGRAPHIC] Learn how Facebook can help your business   

However, it’s not only important to use social media, it’s important to use social media the right way. A big part of posting on social media is using hashtags. Are you currently using hashtags? Are you using the right hashtags?

Below, you will find an infographic that details how to properly use hashtags. When used correctly, hashtags can help build your brand, as well as assist you in gaining more followers.

As you can imagine, etiquette must be used when choosing and displaying hastags. You need to use hashtags that are relevant to both your business and the message you are creating. Yes, hashtags can help your business, but if used incorrectly, they can also hinder your business.

Furthermore, it can be helpful to learn the rules of using hashtags for various sites. For example, if on Twitter, you should really only use between one and three hashtags. However, if on Instagram, then you can use up to 30 hashtags.

RELATED TOPIC: [INFOGRAPHIC] Is your business website mobile friendly?

For a complete list of tips, take a look at the Ultimate Guide to #hashtags: 

[SOURCE: Social Media Online Classes]

Let's Connect!

 

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!

Businesssmall businessMarketingTechnology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI