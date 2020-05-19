[INFOGRAPHIC] Learn how to use #hashtags for your business

It’s been said time and time again: If you have a business, you need to be on social media—period. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are all fun and effective ways to market your product and reach larger audiences. After all, isn’t that your ultimate goal? To create awareness for your company?

RELATED TOPIC: [INFOGRAPHIC] Learn how Facebook can help your business

However, it’s not only important to use social media, it’s important to use social media the right way. A big part of posting on social media is using hashtags. Are you currently using hashtags? Are you using the right hashtags?

Below, you will find an infographic that details how to properly use hashtags. When used correctly, hashtags can help build your brand, as well as assist you in gaining more followers.

As you can imagine, etiquette must be used when choosing and displaying hastags. You need to use hashtags that are relevant to both your business and the message you are creating. Yes, hashtags can help your business, but if used incorrectly, they can also hinder your business.

Furthermore, it can be helpful to learn the rules of using hashtags for various sites. For example, if on Twitter, you should really only use between one and three hashtags. However, if on Instagram, then you can use up to 30 hashtags.

RELATED TOPIC: [INFOGRAPHIC] Is your business website mobile friendly?

For a complete list of tips, take a look at the Ultimate Guide to #hashtags:

[SOURCE: Social Media Online Classes]

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!