[Infographic] The state of B2B product marketing
By Tomás H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
One of the strongest trends in sales in general is the primacy of the customer. This is no different for B2B marketing. It used to be that centering content on the business and the product was enough. However, nowadays, the fundamentals start with understanding the customer. In fact, according to the following infographic, created by Kapost, understanding buyer needs is the most cited go-to-market strategy. Discover other trends by scrolling down.
