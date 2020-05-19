[Infographic] Valentine's Day Gifts: Men versus Women

As business execs, we are used to having a strategic plan of attack, utilizing statistics and metrics to help formulate the "best" decision. Why should romance be any different? Our partners are the most shrewd negotiators of all!

It should come as no surprise that men and women have different opinions of Valentine’s Day, especially when it comes to gift giving. In fact, of the 50 states, only seven proved to be home to men who know what women want.

(Congratulations to the male species in the following states: Mich., Minn., Miss., N.H., N.J., Vt., W.Va.)

This Valentine’s Day, take the risk out of romance and avoid an angry girlfriend or wife by simply listening to her hints or—gasp!—asking her what she wants. If she responds “You should already know!” or “Figure it out!” we can help.

According to a study conducted by WhatsYourPrice.com, there is an 86 percent gap in Valentine’s Day gift giving between men and women in the U.S., i.e. men aren’t hitting the nail on the head and women aren’t pleased. This statistic really should not be that surprising.

What is surprising, however, is some of the male purchasing patterns by demographic: Men with a household income of $40,000 are the advocates for gifting jewelry while men in every other income bracket, including those who make between $100,000 and $1 million, stick to flowers.

Brandon Wade, founder and CEO of WhatsYourPrice.com, explains that, “Although flowers are a traditional gift, they are much too predictable on Valentine’s Day. Women appreciate an element of surprise, and by giving this kind of gift, men risk appearing unthoughtful [sic] and unimaginative.”

Another telling piece of data? Chocolates, stuffed animals and homemade were not listed by women in any state.

Is your mind blown yet? Check out the infographic below for a look at the primary gifts wanted by women and given by men by state.

