INTELITY raises $44mn to fund global expansion

Los Angeles technology company INTELITY announced today the successful acquisition of a US$44mn investment from Philadelphia-based private equity firm, LLR Partners. Founded in 2007, INTELITY is the designer, owner and operator of a global guest management platform to businesses and users in the hospitality sector. Following the company’s merger with Keypr in 2018, it has since distinguished itself as a leader in the hospitality guest management sector.

"Since inception, INTELITY has focused on one thing - improving the guest experience for travelers while offering hoteliers increased operational efficiencies and revenue generation opportunities. This investment allows our company the opportunity to further develop our technology and continue to expand our global presence while maintaining that same focus," said President and COO David Adelson. "We look forward to our partnership with LLR Partners and are excited to have them onboard as we continue to grow."

SEE ALSO:

The funding from LLR Partners will be used to support INTELITY’s expansion into new markets globally. Already used across approximately 200,000 rooms. INTELITY CEO Robert Stevenson said in a press release that, "while we focus on furthering our strong growth, we are fully committed to continuing to be the most advanced platform available in hospitality, with ongoing support enhancements and a solid integrations pipeline.”

He continued: “We are thrilled to have LLR Partners' support as we pursue further expansion in international markets, including throughout Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Asia Pacific. Leveraging the historical successes of both companies has brought us to this point and has given us both the springboard and the talented team to carry us through 2019 and beyond."