The July issue of Business Chief Canada is now live!

By gor goz
May 19, 2020
Welcome to the July issue of Business Chief Canada!

The Edmonton based Canadian Western Bank features in this month’s issue as we speak with Cory Gould, Chief Information Security Officer for the organisation. Touching on topics such as relationship building, user awareness and cutting-edge technology, Gould explains his company’s strategy in the realm of cybersecurity and the confidence it inspires in clients.

“We are obsessed with our clients’ success and our proactive approach to supporting them, and we are obsessed with ensuring that the information they entrust us with remains confidential and secured,” says Gould.

This month we also spoke to Greg Onoprijenko of Ingram Micro. Director of Cloud Canada for the IT giant, he explained the ways in which cloud computing have facilitated digital transformation at the company. Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer of Cashco Financial, Raymond Wilson, profiles the values that drive a technological approach to the client experience.

Our City Focus this month sees us explore the city of Halifax, Canada’s ‘Ocean City’, to uncover the three industries in which it excels.

Enjoy the issue!

