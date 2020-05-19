Lyft to launch in Toronto in first international expansion

Ride-hailing firm Lyft has announced on its blog that it will be rolling out its app in Toronto next month in its first international expansion outside of the US.

The move from the Uber-rival follows its aggressive expansion in the US, with its services now available to 95% of the US population, compared to the 54% that Lyft recorded at the beginning of the year.

This has largely been enabled through the firm raising $1.6bn in funding rounds this year, with investors including the likes of Google’s parent company Alphabet and Canada’s Public Pension Investment Board (CPPIB).

“We’ve been looking forward to taking our brand of ridesharing international for some time, and we’re super pumped to share this with our close friends up north,” Lyft said in the announcement.

The service will be launched in Canada during the busiest end of the holiday season – a time when people are regularly out shopping, celebrating and alike.

In line with its expansion, Lyft is expected to hire a number of Canadian drivers in its international venture, despite no specific announcement being made surrounding this.