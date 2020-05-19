Article
Digital Strategy

Lyft to launch in Toronto in first international expansion

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ride-hailing firm Lyft has announced on its blog that it will be rolling out its app in Toronto next month in its first international expansion outside of the US.

The move from the Uber-rival follows its aggressive expansion in the US, with its services now available to 95% of the US population, compared to the 54% that Lyft recorded at the beginning of the year.

See also:

This has largely been enabled through the firm raising $1.6bn in funding rounds this year, with investors including the likes of Google’s parent company Alphabet and Canada’s Public Pension Investment Board (CPPIB).

“We’ve been looking forward to taking our brand of ridesharing international for some time, and we’re super pumped to share this with our close friends up north,” Lyft said in the announcement.

The service will be launched in Canada during the busiest end of the holiday season – a time when people are regularly out shopping, celebrating and alike.

In line with its expansion, Lyft is expected to hire a number of Canadian drivers in its international venture, despite no specific announcement being made surrounding this.

TorontoUberAlphabetLyft
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI