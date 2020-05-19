March Issue of Business Chief - Now Live!

The March issue of Business Chief is now live.

“What gives us an edge is our scale – we’re the number one in the industry and we have been at it the longest,” says Ben Hawksworth, Chief Technology Officer at Progressive Leasing. Business Chief interviews Hawksworth to find out how the company is helping credit-challenged customers with a disruptive digital transformation. From its 27,000 retail locations and online, Progressive Leasing’s lease-to-purchase option has helped millions of customers and their families, harnessing the company’s agile methodology and applying it to fintech at scale.

Hawksworth says that “we measure usability, we practice design-first thinking and, at the end of the day, we’re really passionate about taking the friction out of the process for our customers at every step.”

Also highlighted this month is Edgewell Personal Care, a company with a motto of ‘challenge to win’ that is taking the company on a journey to transform its procurement function. The company aims to enable a consumer-centric, sustainable future, and Infor USA, the industry-leading software company using cutting-edge analytics, data lake technology and its own artificial intelligence to unlock the human potential of its customers.

The March edition also includes in-depth exclusive interviews with Pay-O-Matic Corporation, Boise State University, Choice Financial, Dimension Data and Hyster.

This month’s City Focus takes a look at Charlotte, North Carolina, and three of the disruptive ‘unicorn’ startups that call it home.

You can also find Charlotte on our list of the Top 10 Smart Cities in the country, alongside other rising stars like Atlanta and Columbus, and established innovation hubs like Boston and New York.

The issue can be read here.

If you have a story to tell, email [email protected] to be featured in our next issue.