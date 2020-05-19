Marketing With No Budget

The September edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

By: Adam Groff

When your marketing budget goes from stable to shoestring, throwing in the towel simply isn't an option. Luckily, there are ways to keep marketing efforts afloat without sacrificing the promotion of your goods and services.

With pint-sized business budgets in mind, here are just a few ways your company can overcome financial shortcomings and still create an effective marketing plan:

Be More Social Than Ever

Having social media in your marketing arsenal is an absolute must, especially when the budget is cut. Think about it: it's effective, it's all encompassing, and it's free, which is exactly what a tight budget likes to hear.

Social networking does take time and time is money in the business world, so you're going to have to get creative with your daily marketing schedule. Thankfully posting and tweeting is possible from anywhere at any time. Your business can use social media marketing around the clock regardless of the budget.

Get the Whole Staff Marketing

When marketing budgets are slashed, campaign effectiveness in terms of outreach sometimes loses steam. In other words, when the money just isn't there it doesn't matter how much quality is involved, the lack in quantity takes a toll.

Why not get the entire company involved in marketing efforts?

Coming up with a strategy is one thing, but once the marketing team has a plan let the entire company implement it through social media and word of mouth. Running a business is a team effort.

Keep Current Customers Happy

A huge part of marketing is keeping existing customers happy with the way your business does, well, business.

Just because your marketing budget keeps you from reaching out to new customers, that doesn't mean you can't go above and beyond with the customers you already have.

By offering exclusive deals and discounts to current customers and your business is proving how committed it really is. It can result in an increase in overall traffic to your website or storefront.

Speaking of Current Customers…

If your marketing budget shrinks overnight, why not get your customers to do your marketing for you? Tons of businesses do it every day and the customers that take part get just as much out of it as the business itself.

Offer discounts and promotions to customers who refer their friends and family to your website.

Likewise, sweeten the deal for referrals that result in a sale and get your customers tweeting and posting everything they love about your business via social medi.

Keep Up With the Quality

Don't let a budgetary fluctuation affect your marketing content.

Without quality content that engages and informs your target audience, a lack in the budget will quickly become a lack in business altogether. Always remember that quality content comes first, regardless of the marketing budget.

By keeping the information above in mind, your marketing will thrive whether the budget's there or not.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including social media, problems with ripoff report, and business.