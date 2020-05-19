Master Your Marketing Message

Health insurance companies are taking a new approach when it comes to marketing their services to women in 2014. The healthcare landscape is changing rapidly and marketers know that the health concerns and needs of women are changing too. When it comes to reaching the right crowd, here are just a few tips your insurance company should follow when marketing to female audiences:

A Large Majority of Women Research Their Healthcare Needs Online

If marketing departments want to reach the largest possible female audience, then they need to set their sights online. More and more women are researching their healthcare needs and concerns online, which gives marketers a unique opportunity to reach a growing female audience. When it comes to successful online marketing, it's important to concentrate on how your insurance company's message reaches its audience. Generic advertisements on random websites won't always work with women. However, targeted and descriptive marketing messages delivered via popular women's blogs and other social sites have a better chance of reaching the intended audience.

Women Are the Healthcare Decision Makers

Marketing is all about sending your message to the right audience. With that said, it's important for your insurance company's marketing department to keep in mind that women are more likely to make the healthcare decisions in the household. From wives and mothers to single women and every classification in between, women are the ones with healthcare on their minds. As such, your marketing department should speak to a female audience when it comes to promoting its family and personal health services.

Honest Advertising Goes a Long Way

Above all else, women appreciate advertising that's honest and straightforward, especially when it comes to healthcare marketing. As the following article shows, instead of listing the benefits and great rates your insurance company provides, think about creating a helpful “Health insurance guide for women” through your campaigning. This guide can include information on where women can find healthcare providers your insurance company covers. In addition, instead of glossing over coverage plans, you can focus your marketing campaigns on women's healthcare options and the costs involved. Honest and upfront healthcare facts will win your audience over.

Avoid Stereotyping

As mentioned before, women are the healthcare breadwinners in many households, so treat them as such. Placing women in a box isn't smart marketing. However, if your marketing speaks to its female audience as the multi-dimensional consumers they are, you'll avoid stereotyping and increase you consumer base.

Preventative Services and Checkups Are Top Priority for Women

There are a number of hot topics in women's health and preventative care is one of them. By focusing your marketing efforts on preventative care, you'll not only speak directly to the healthcare concerns of women, your informed marketing will also attract a wider audience. Health needs and concerns such as well-woman visits, contraceptive methods, gynecological care, family planning, and prenatal care all fall under the preventative care umbrella. When showing interest in these areas, women will show interest in your health insurance company.

Keep the above pointers in mind and your insurance company's message to women will be spot on.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including personal health and online marketing.

